“It’s not so fair to say that” – Carlo Ancelotti claims it is hard to conclude that Lionel Messi is ‘the best in history’ 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes it is difficult to name Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer in history. The Italian boss insists that there are many great players to choose from.

Speaking ahead of Los Blancos' La Liga clash against Valladolid on 31 December, Ancelotti was asked whether Lionel Messi is the best player in history. He replied (via Marca):

"Hard to say, I don't know if he's the best in history. It's not so fair to say that, because each era has very good players. I've enjoyed so many good players."

Lionel Messi is perceived by many to have completed an illustrious and decorated career with his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory as Argentina's captain. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has won almost every major title possible at club and international level, including the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League, the Copa America and the Finalissima.

The FIFA World Cup, a boyhood dream for Lionel Messi, was the only trophy left to win. The Argentine superstar finally lifted the coveted international trophy and fulfilled his dream after beating Kylian Mbappe's France in the World Cup final in Qatar.

Messi confirmed prior to the commencement of this year's edition that it would be his last World Cup. The Argentine managed to clinch the trophy in his final chance after a stellar campaign. He racked up seven goals in total this tournament, finding the back of the net at least once in each of Argentina's knockout fixtures.

The Argentine ace also bagged a brace in the World Cup final and converted his penalty in the shootout, which La Albiceleste won 4-2.

"There was never a debate" - Germany star is confident that Lionel Messi is the 'GOAT'

While Ancelotti remains unconvinced of Lionel Messi's status as the 'GOAT', Germany international Marc-Andre ter Stegen seems extremely confident in his former Barcelona teammate's pedigree.

The German shot-stopper believes there is no debate over who the best footballer in history is, insisting that Messi deserves the 2022 FIFA World Cup victory. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Ter Stegen lavished praise on the Argentine ace and said:

"I think there is no one like Leo, he deserves all this and that he has the satisfaction he always needed. But for me, there was never a debate."

Messi has come close to winning the World Cup before. The Argentina captain made it all the way to the final with his side in the 2014 edition of the tournament. However, La Albiceleste lost out on the chance to achieve international glory after losing 1-0 to Germany in the final.

