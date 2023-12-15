"It's fake news" - Barcelona star's agent dispels rumours about his client's rift with the club director

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's agent slammed rumors claiming that the Netherlands international faked sickness to miss his club's final UEFA Champions League group match.

The Catalan side traveled to Belgium and suffered a 3-2 loss against Royal Antwerp (December 13). They had already qualified for the knockouts prior to the match.

Reports suggested that Sporting Director Deco conversed with the midfielder and doubted the latter's excuse when informed. However, de Jong's agent, Ali Dursun, told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf (via Goal):

"It's fake news. It is the biggest nonsense that has been released around Frenkie in a long time. The player is just sick. He has symptoms of fever and has been unable to travel and play. This boy is a professional through and through. Just a model professional.

"Just don't touch Frenkie's reputation, because he always delivers. There was no shouting over the phone as claimed, no question marks. Things are being created now in a false way. The relationship with Deco is simply good and stable."

Despite the defeat, Barcelona finished on top of their Champions League group, having racked up 12 points in six matches. De Jong, who earlier missed matches in Europe's highest club competition due to an ankle injury, has made just two appearances in the competition.

Overall, he's played 11 games for La Blaugrana this campaign, bagging one goal. Hopefully, the 26-year-old is fully fit when his side travels to Valencia for a La Liga clash on Saturday (December 16).

Xavi admits he's worried after Barcelona's Champions League defeat

Barcelona boss Xavi admitted to being worried after his side's display in the 3-2 loss against Royal Antwerp on Wednesday. This match marked the Catalan club's second straight defeat across competitions.

A few days before the aforementioned midweek clash, the Spanish giants lost 4-2 to league-leaders Girona (December 10). Addressing his side's performance after Barcelona's trip to Belgium, Xavi said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I’m worried, of course. That’s normal. The team is uncomfortable right now. We’re on a bad run - two negative results. We can be self-critical. It’s time to improve. Our rivals make chances and threaten, we have to do more of that ourselves - it’s costing us."

Despite enjoying 70% of the ball, La Blaugrana managed the same number of attempts (11) and fewer shots on target (five and three) compared to their Belgian opponents. Xavi's side will look to bounce back and close the seven-point gap between themselves and Girona on Saturday.