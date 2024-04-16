“It’s not the fans that play on the pitch” - Achraf Hakimi makes bold claim as PSG prepare to face Barcelona away in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fullback Achraf Hakimi has made a bold claim ahead of his side's Champions League quarterfinal second-leg clash with Barcelona.

The Catalan giants hold a slim lead going into the fixture on their turf and will hope their home fans can prove a strong 12th man on the night. The Parisians will hope that they can ruin the date for their hosts and avenge their home defeat at the hands of the Blaugrana a week ago.

Hakimi, who moved to PSG from Barcelona's eternal rivals Real Madrid, will have no love lost for his hosts and will hope to pile on the misery for them. When asked about the effect the Blaugrana fans will have, the Morrocan replied (via Barca Universal):

"Barcelona fans at Montjuic? It's not the fans that play non the pitch. It's an 11 vs 11 match. This won't change the match."

There is some animosity between both sets of fans heading into a tense second leg, and the Olimpic Lluis Companys is sure to be charged with emotion. The Catalan fans were heard heckling former Los Cules forward Ousmane Dembele after his goal against them in France.

The traveling Parisians will hope they can make their hosts as uncomfortable as they were made to feel and snatch a win and possibly qualification on their visit.

Barcelona boss Xavi expecting tough tie ahead of PSG second leg

Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez expects a close game when his side hosts French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the match, the Spaniard revealed his belief that the game could go either way, saying (via The Guardian):

“It’s going to be a major football war. We are not a team that speculates; we will want to take the ball away from PSG and win the game. Hopefully we’ll be at our best. They’re going to demand a lot from us.”

The Barcelona legend continued:

“Happy to be where we are, proud to be where we are. I think it’s a good moment and I’m excited. We feel it already. We have to control our emotions, our temperament … It’s a game of heads or tails. We want to be in control with the ball, and we want to show the best side and personality of the team.

“We need our fans to be loud because PSG will make us suffer, there’s no doubt about it, and we have to be a team to beat them. All of us, together.”

Barcelona will hope they can secure a place in the final four of this season's Champions League, with Xavi looking to win the competition as a manager.

