“It’s been fantastic” – Manchester United man highlights Ralf Rangnick’s greatest attribute

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has revealed he has been impressed with the way Ralf Rangnick communicates with his players.

Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and will manage the team on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Although results under the German have been mixed so far, Dalot has spoken highly of his manager. The Portuguese defender hopes his team-mates can build a good relationship with the German.

“It’s been a joy to have the opportunity to play more, to help the team more and give my football to the team, which is why I’m here,” said Dalot.

“Every time you change managers, it’s a new opportunity and a new experience. He’s a very experienced coach with a lot of years in football. His philosophy is very good in terms of the way that he communicates with everyone and the way he expresses his thoughts to us."

“It’s been fantastic to get to know him and, hopefully, we can build the relationship between the players and the manager even more and bring that to the pitch so we can win more games and perform a lot better,” he added.

Manchester United yet to find their rhythm under Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick is a proactive manager who has been heralded as the godfather of gegenpressing. However, Manchester United are yet to really click under the German.

Manchester United had to close training for a while after a COVID-19 outbreak, which stopped Rangnick from drilling in his ideas and philosophy.

Several players have also struggled with form and injuries, which has made Rangnick's job harder in the last few weeks.

Manchester United lost their first game under Rangnick against Wolves on Monday and they barely looked like a cohesive unit.

Rangnick will hope to turn things around quickly in the coming weeks and he could be backed by the club in the transfer window as well.

Manchester United will face Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup next Monday. They will hope to return to winning ways after their defeat against Wolves.

