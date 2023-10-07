"It’s Fergie Time at United" - Bruno Fernandes delights at late Manchester United win powered by Scott McTominay

In a thrilling display of determination and grit, Manchester United pulled off a dramatic late victory against Brentford on Saturday, October 7. United's skipper Bruno Fernandes summed up the exhilarating late-game triumph against Brentford: "It's Fergie Time at United."

Bruno Fernandes spoke of the collective relief and joy in the dressing room after the match, emphasizing that United's performance justified the result. He said (quotes via The Manchester Evening News):

"We controlled the game well. That's what the manager always says about the subs. Scott came on for 10 minutes and scored two goals. It's Fergie Time at United, it's quite normal to score at this time of the game, and part of it being Fergie time, it has to be an academy player scoring too."

United's eagerness to redeem themselves after consecutive losses against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray was palpable, but their start against Brentford was nothing short of a nightmare.

In the 26th minute, they trailed as Andre Onana faltered in goal, failing to stop Mathias Jensen's low-driven shot. Casemiro's giveaway in the buildup only compounded their early woes, resulting in his substitution at halftime.

The turning point came in the 87th minute when Scott McTominay replaced Soyan Amrabat. In a dramatic twist of fate, McTominay not only equalized in the third minute of injury time, but also scored a breathtaking winner in the seventh minute of added time.

Fernandes also praised the team's overall effort, citing the desire and togetherness displayed throughout the match. The late-game heroics, reminiscent of Sir Alex Ferguson's iconic era, were a testament to United's never-say-die spirit.

As the final whistle blew, Old Trafford erupted in jubilation. Manchester United had once again shown their resilience, and Scott McTominay's heroics had ensured that "Fergie Time" remained alive and well at the Theatre of Dreams.

Bruno Fernandes lauds team's effort as late heroics secure 2-1 win for Manchester United in the Premier League

Manchester United secured a heart-pounding 2-1 victory against Brentford, and Bruno Fernandes commended the team's unwavering commitment and togetherness throughout.

After the match, Fernandes stated via the Manchester Evening News:

"It was the desire and togetherness we had for the whole game, the effort we put in, was really good."

Scott McTominay showcased his mettle by netting both goals during injury time. These late-game heroics secured Manchester United's fourth win in eight matches.

Despite their recent ups and downs, Manchester United currently stands at 10th in the Premier League table, with four wins and four losses. The Red Devils are now gearing up for their next challenge, an away game against Sheffield United on October 22.