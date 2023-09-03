"It's the fine margins of football" - Declan Rice makes big claims after scoring for Arsenal in 3-1 win over Manchester United

Declan Rice was evidently happy after helping Arsenal secure an important 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday (3 September).

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Martin Odegaard equalized a minute later. Both teams had their fair share of chances to score the second goal but it seemed like the game was heading for a 1-1 draw.

Kai Havertz thought he had won a penalty at the hour mark but VAR adjudged that he had dived and there was no contact from Aaron Wan-Bissaka. In the 89th minute, Alejandro Garnacho wheeled away to celebrate after what he thought was the decisive goal.

But after a VAR check, the Argentine winger's goal was ruled out for offside by the finest of margins. In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Rice was at the right place at the right time to smash home Arsenal's second goal which resulted from a Bukayo Saka corner.

Gabriel Jesus then put salt on Manchester United's wounds by scoring the third goal on the counter-attack just seconds before the whistle. After the game, Rice told Sky Sports (h/t BBC):

"It's the fine margins of football. We go up the other end and I score then Gabi [Jesus] seals it. It's just the margins that makes the results and in the end we come through with the result."

Rice is already seeing Arsenal as Manchester City's challenger for the title. He added:

"I think if we are being honest, Man City have won four out of four. If we didn't win today, we would have been five points behind. To win that today was a must-win."

Manchester City are top of the table with four wins from four games. The Gunners are currently fifth, trailing them by two points.

Declan Rice speaks on his preferred role at Arsenal after Manchester United win

Declan Rice is largely a defensive midfielder but he can also double up as a makeshift centre-back.

Arsenal paid £105 million to sign him from West Ham United this summer and Mikel Arteta has experimented with him in the No. 8 role, especially in pre-season. After the game, Rice was asked about his preferred role, to which he replied to the aforementioned source:

"I am comfortable in both roles. I like the six role but I have been learning the eight role in training. Wherever the manager wants me to play I am always going to give 100 per cent."

Rice started in a midfield three alongside Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard, which seems to be Arteta's preferred trio. The Englishman finished the game with five recoveries and two interceptions and won four out of his five duels.