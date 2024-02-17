"It's not the first thing in my life" - Former Arsenal star claims friends called him 'crazy' for leaving Emirates

Brazilian winger Willian has opened up about his decision to leave Arsenal in the summer of 2021 after spending just one year at the club.

The Gunners signed Willian as a free agent after he had left London rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2020. He had signed a three-year deal with the Gunners but agreed to rip up the contract to be able to leave just a year later. He then joined his former club Corinthians for a year before returning to the Premier League at Fulham.

Willian recently opened up about his decision to leave the north London side and said in an interview with The Telegraph (via Metro):

"When I left Arsenal everyone knows it was not good. It was a difficult year for me. I decided to leave and, at that time, I still had two more years contract and I just said to them: 'Listen, let’s break the contract. It has not worked the way we wanted. I will go somewhere else and I will continue to play football.'"

Willian added that people around him were very surprised at his decision to let go of a £240,000 per week salary at Arsenal. But he asserted that money isn't everything for him as he said:

"People were saying to me: 'You are crazy. You cannot give up this kind of money. Any other player in your position would never do that. They would sit on the contract and collect the money.' Stuff like that."

He added:

"But I don’t think about money. I know money is important, for sure. But it’s not the first thing in my life. For me, God first. Then my family, then football. Then the other things. But I wasn’t happy so that’s why I decided to leave.

"I turned the situation around and, now, three years later I am at this club, enjoying myself. It’s an amazing club, to be honest."

Willian registered one goal and seven assists in 37 games for Arsenal. For Fulham, meanwhile, he has made 56 appearances so far, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.

Arsenal looking to win their first five PL games of a calendar year for the first time

The Gunners have come out all guns blazing in the calendar year 2024 in the Premier League. They had just one win in seven games across competitions after being eliminated from the FA Cup by Liverpool in the third round on January 7.

However, Arsenal have since won all four of their Premier League games. They beat Crystal Palace 5-0 at home, Nottingham Forest 2-1 away, Liverpool 3-1 at home, and West Ham United 6-0 away.

The Gunners are set to face Burnley away in the league on Saturday, February 17. A win would make it the first time Arsenal would've won their first five league games of a calendar year.

The Gunners are currently third in the Premier League, just two points behind leaders Liverpool. They are level on points with Manchester City, who have a game in hand.