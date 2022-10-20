"It's the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him" - Manchester United legend makes feelings clear about Cristiano Ronaldo storming down the tunnel during Spurs game

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has expressed his disappointment with Cristiano Ronaldo for the Portuguese's actions during his team's home clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on October 19.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute for the game as Erik ten Hag's team managed to secure a 2-0 win against Antonio Conte's side. Midfielders Fred and Bruno Fernandes were on the scoresheet.

However, it was Ronaldo's antics in the 89th minute of the game that grabbed the headlines. The forward walked down the tunnel at Old Trafford before the final whistle was even blown.

While speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Schmeichel condemned Ronaldo's actions as he spoke (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him. Normally I back him, I understand his situation. We are in transition. Manchester United are now five managers down the road since Alex Ferguson. We have got Erik ten Hag in now who has very clear ideas about the way he wants to play football. We need understanding and time from everyone"

The former goalkeeper further added:

"We don't need distractions like that, and that's a disappointment, I would say."

Ten Hag refused to opine on the incident after the game as he told the media that he would deal with the incident the next day. He said:

"I have seen him, but I didn't speak to him. I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are celebrating this victory.

"I don't pay attention today. I will deal with it tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on the team and a magnificent performance from all 11 players and the subs who came on. It was a squad performance."

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be part of the Manchester United side against Chelsea

Manchester United have released a statement stating that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be a part of the squad as the Red Devils take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 22.

The official statement read:

“Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

The 2022-23 has been a struggle for Ronaldo. He has played only 691 minutes across 12 games, tallying two goals and an assist. The former Real Madrid man has failed to make himself a part of Ten Hag's plans and may be headed for an exit.

