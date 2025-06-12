"It's all about you following your dreams!" - Manchester United's first summer signing Matheus Cunha shares message on social media

Matheus Cunha has shared a message on social media following his move to Manchester United. The Red Devils signed the Brazilian forward earlier this month from Wolverhampton Wanderers by triggering his £62.5m release clause.

Cunha enjoyed a stunning 2024/25 campaign with the Midlands club, registering 17 goals and six assists from 36 games across competitions. There was quite some interest in his services, but the English giants moved quickly to secure his signature.

Cunha has now shared a picture on social media with him in a Manchester United kit for the first time. He wrote on his Instagram story:

"It's all about you following your dreams!"

Speaking to the club's website, Cunha outlined why he made the move to Old Trafford.

“It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player. Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt. I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality," said Cunha.

He continued:

“I can’t wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my teammates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.”

Cunha has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the Premier League giants.

Are Manchester United eyeing a move for Bryan Mbeumo this summer?

Bryan Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo could end up at Old Trafford this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Red Devils have already seen their initial offer for the Cameroonian rejected by Brentford.

However, speaking to The United Stand (via GiveMeSport), Jacobs stated that a second bid is imminent.

"There hasn't been a formal second bid placed yet. But what is happening, is there are conversations around a new number, much closer to the Matheus Cunha valuation," said Jacobs.

He added:

"And when Manchester United feel that not just that number, but the structure is competitive based on their feedback from Brentford - and all of those discussions are ongoing at the moment - the expectation, and quite imminently, is they will then put that formal second bid in with a higher percentage chance. Hopefully from Manchester United's point of view, that will be accepted."

Mbeumo is under contract with Brentford until 2026.

