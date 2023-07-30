"It's football, it happens" - Manchester United superstar reveals he contemplated leaving the club before Ten Hag's arrival

Marcus Rashford has admitted that he contemplated leaving Manchester United before Erik ten Hag's arrival last summer.

The England international had a forgettable 2021-22 season, where he found the net just five times in 32 games across competitions. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and missed out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Last summer, there were reports that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) wanted to sign Rashford. But he stayed put and went on to have the most productive individual season in his career thus far.

The 25-year-old registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions and won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in May. Reflecting on the idea of leaving the Red Devils before Ten Hag's appointment, he said (h/t the Guardian):

"Before the manager [Ten Hag] came maybe a little bit, but it’s football, it happens. Everything is going to happen for a reason and he came to the club at the right time for me, the timing worked out."

Rashford signed a new five-year contract at the club this month, taking his salary up to £300,000 a week. Only Raphael Varane (£340,000) and Jadon Sancho (£350,000) pocket more in fixed weekly wages than him (h/t Spotrac).

Rashford says Erik ten Hag is important for his development at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has highlighted why he thinks Erik ten Hag is important for his development at Manchester United.

The English forward said, via the aforementioned source:

“He [Ten Hag] always wants you to improve, whether it’s physically or mentally, for us as players it’s important he works on both sides with us and if he sees an obvious place to make improvement then he doesn’t shy away from telling it. It’s important for development and you never really stop developing throughout your career."

Rashford is in his prime and has dedicated the next five years of his career to Manchester United. He is expected to be one of the first names on the team sheet every week under Ten Hag.

Rashford started as a centre-forward in his team's 2-0 pre-season friendly loss against Real Madrid on 27 July. He can play as a No. 9 but has often found himself starting down the left flank.

It remains to be seen where the English will start next season, with reports claiming that Manchester United have edged closer to signing Rasmus Hojlund. According to David Ornstein, the Red Devils will pay Atalanta a fee of €85 million (with add-ons) for the 20-year-old Danish striker.