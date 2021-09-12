"It's a free world and they can do what they want" - Jurgen Klopp on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United move

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke candidly about Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United in an interview with Sky Sports. The Portuguese star's return to Old Trafford has been the talk of the town, as he stole the show on his second debut with a brace in the 4-1 win against Newcastle United.

When asked about the legendary attacker's last-minute move to Manchester United, Klopp admitted that he's an 'unbelievable player' but went on to say that clubs can do as they please in the transfer market.

"I have played against Cristiano Ronaldo before. Am I happy that he plays for Manchester United? No, I can't say that"

"When I heard the first rumors that he wanted to leave Juventus, I was surprised about that. I don't have anyone in the Juventus circle, so it's not like I was informed about it."

"I thought it would be good fun for Manchester United when he was linked with Manchester City, but they jumped in and did it! It's all fine. It's a free world and they can do whatever they want."

Manchester United completed eleventh-hour hijack to seal Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Ronaldo's decision to leave Juventus came as a shock not just to Klopp but also to the rest of the football fraternity. While it initially looked like he'd seal a shock move to Manchester City, Manchester United swooped in and completed the deal swiftly, with former Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly playing a huge role in the transfer.

The 36-year-old went away on international duty with Portugal and once again grabbed the headlines, as he became the most decorated goalscorer in the history of international football with a match-winning brace against the Republic of Ireland last week.

With two late goals, Ronaldo took his tally to 111 goals for Portugal, as he continues to cement his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

