"It's been frustrating" - Arsenal star admits current Premier League campaign has been the 'hardest season' of his career

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has admitted that the current Premier League season has been the 'hardest' of his career so far.

The 22-year-old has made only nine appearances in the top flight so far, starting just once, as he's been blighted by a long-term groin injury and even underwent surgery that prolonged his absence.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Smith Rowe revealed that it's been a tough spell for him while admitting that the 2022-23 league season has been the most challenging of his career.

He said (via GOAL):

"It's been tough man. Definitely the hardest season of my career so far. It's been frustrating but I'm happy with where the team are at the moment."

However, the midfielder has now recovered from his problems and is expected to play a part in Arsenal's run-in despite facing an uphill battle to reclaim his position in their starting XI.

Head coach Mikel Arteta has previously hailed Smith Rowe's versatility, while insisting that he can play in midfield or out wide or even as the No.9, which means we could see the England international operate from any of those positions if given the chance.

Arsenal face West Ham United on Sunday at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Arsenal only three points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League

Arsenal's draw to Liverpool last weekend allowed Manchester City to trim the gap at the top to just three points with only eight games remaining in the 2022-23 season.

What's also worth noting is that the two are set to clash at the Etihad on 26 April in a potential title decider.

The Gunners are looking to end their drought and lift their fourth Premier League crown after 19 years, while City are aiming to become just the second team in the competition's history to win the title three years in a row.

Given how tight the race is, every match hereon is a final for these sides, with one slip-up turning the whole race upside down as we have another exciting run-in on our hands.

