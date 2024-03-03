“It’s a fu***ng goal” - What Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham reportedly told referee Gil Manzano before being sent off

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham's reported words to the referee before being sent off have emerged on social media.

The game against Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday, March 2 had a dramatic end. With the match tied at 2-2, Bellingham headed home in the 90+9th minute.

His header, though, was ruled out as the referee blew the full-time whistle when the cross was in the air. Bellingham was subsequently sent off for complaining to the referee. The Englishman reportedly told the official (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“It’s a f*cking goal, the ball is in the air. What the f*ck is that."

Despite the draw, Real Madrid remain atop the La Liga table with 66 points from 27 matches. They lead second-placed Girona by seven points, having played one game more.

The Valencia game, though, was marred by drama. Goals from Hugo Duro (27') and Roman Yaremchuk (30') gave the home side an early two-goal lead. But Vinicius Junior bagged a brace (45+7', 76') to level things up.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti adamant that Gil Manzano made a mistake

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti didn't mince words when addressing the drama following the game against Valencia. Ancelotti told the media that the referee made a mistake.

He added that since the game was allowed to continue after the initial corner, Bellingham's header should have counted. Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"There's not much to say. Something unprecedented has happened and it's never happened to me before After the rebound we had possession. It's never happened to me before and there's nothing more to add. We were annoyed by Bellingham 's red card because he didn't say anything insulting. It was frustration."

He added:

"He said: "it's a fucking goal" and that's the truth. Had the referee blown the whistle when the Valencia keeper cleared the ball, it would have been right, but he allowed play to continue and we had possession. I think he has made a mistake."

Los Merengues return to action on March 6 to play RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League. They won the first leg in Germany by a score of 1-0.

