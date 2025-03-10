“It’s not fun” - Manchester United star Christian Eriksen speaks up on Red Devils Premier League position and goals for the season 

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen recently spoke about Manchester United's struggles in the Premier League this season. His comments came after the Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford in the English top flight on Sunday, March 9.

Despite the Gunners dominating the ball, the Manchester outfit had the better chances. Following the game's conclusion and with his team sitting 14th in the standings, Eriksen said (via @UtdDistrict):

“It’s not fun. We want to be higher. We’re at #mufc, so we have to be higher. But in the end, the ball is still rolling on the pitch, so we must focus on the football and look at the table when, hopefully, at the end of the season, we end up higher, and we’ll forget about this. But at the moment, we must fight for it.”

It looks unlikely that Manchester United will finish within the European places this season with 10 matches remaining. Their only hope is the Europa League, where they've qualified for the round of 16.

Up next for Ruben Amorim and Co. is the second leg of their Round of 16 Europa League encounter against Real Sociedad on Thursday, March 13. The first leg ended 1-1 at Anoeta.

Meanwhile, Eriksen has largely played a squad role at Manchester United this season. He's made 25 appearances across competitions, bagging four goals and assists each.

Jamie Redknapp slams Manchester United striker for poor moment in 1-1 draw with Arsenal

Rasmus Hojlund

The pressure seems to be mounting on Rasmus Hojlund, who failed to impact Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Arsenal after coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute.

With the game level, the Denmark international had a one-on-one opportunity to put his side ahead. However, he seemingly took too long on the ball and was eventually thwarted by a brilliant tackle from Declan Rice.

Speaking after the game, Redknapp said (via Daily Mail):

"He would have been sitting on the bench thinking, please give me one of these kinds of chances. He doesn't get his first touch right, takes it too wide He's had to open his body up with his left foot and bend it in."

"It's just not good enough, it's too slow. I just don't understand why he thinks he's got more time than that. Everything is happening so quickly."

Hojlund has had a tough time this season, scoring just two Premier League goals in 23 matches. However, he's netted five times in nine outings in the Europa League.

