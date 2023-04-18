“It’s funny to see men who treat me like prostitutes” – Playboy model who claimed to have s*x with Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on resentment

Playboy model Daniella Chavez, who has claimed to have slept with Cristiano Ronaldo in the past, has revealed that men try to put her down by treating her like a prostitute.

The 37-year-old is also an OnlyFans star and FashionNova ambassador living in Miami, United States. She has 17.7 million followers on Instagram.

Back before Cristiano Ronaldo was in a long-term relationship with current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Chavez claimed she had a sexual encounter with the Real Madrid legend.

The Chilean told Reforma (via DailyStar):

"Cristiano Ronaldo was very shy at first, but when he built up his confidence was quite a man, though still a bit fearful."

She added:

"He loved me, but the idea was not to show it. I just wanted to fulfil a dream and have s*x with him. I love his body. [Cristiano Ronaldo liked] my face, my breasts and the fact that he had never slept with a Playmate."

Cristiano Ronaldo has never confirmed or denied these rumors and it's unlikely that he ever will. He is well settled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with Rodriguez and their five children.

The Chilean model took to Twitter on April 17 and lashed out at the men who treat her like a prostitute:

“It's funny to see men who treat me like prostitutes. You can feel their resentment for the social issue. It is customary to read men trying to prostitute girls who will never take them into account and feel so little that they seek to insult her to see if his manhood grows and that will never happen!"

The full thread can be viewed below:

Daniella Chavez @daniellachavezc Da risa leer a supuestos hombres que me tratan de Prostituta jajajaj saludos resentidos sociales que no le alcanza ni para sueños!! Es costumbre leer a hombres tratando de prostituta a chicas que jamás los tomarán en cuenta y se sienten tan poca cosa que buscan insultarla para… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Da risa leer a supuestos hombres que me tratan de Prostituta jajajaj saludos resentidos sociales que no le alcanza ni para sueños!! Es costumbre leer a hombres tratando de prostituta a chicas que jamás los tomarán en cuenta y se sienten tan poca cosa que buscan insultarla para… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Daniella Chavez is also popularly known for attempting to save enough money from her OnlyFans to buy Chilean football club O'Higgins FC. As per O DIA, the directors of the club gave up and ended up not even negotiating with the model.

Daniella Chavez attacked Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in the past

Earlier last month, Playboy model Daniella Chavez attacked Georgina Rodriguez in an apparent attempt to keep her online interactions as high as possible.

According to MARCA, after fans kept insisting that Rodriguez's beauty was 'natural' and that she had 'class and elegance', Chavez responded in a now-deleted Twitter post:

"She had something like 7 operations! Hahaha you don't know her apparently hahaha. With money that is not hers. Remember she used to sell in a shop and she said she had nothing!"

She deleted the post moments after posting it but the damage was done. It can be inferred that she believes Rodriguez only lives the life she has right now due to the Al-Nassr superstar's money.

Ronaldo currently plays in the Saudi Pro League and is contracted to the Knights of Najd until 2025. He is reportedly earning up to £177 million per year.

Poll : 0 votes