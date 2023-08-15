"It's funny" - Seko Fofana reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's behavior with Al-Nassr teammates off the pitch

Al-Nassr midfielder Seko Fofana has lifted the lid on what it is like to be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo. He also waxed lyrical about the Portuguese icon's determination.

The Riyadh-based club roped in Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer after his exit from Manchester United in December last year. They made the five-time Ballon d'Or winner the highest-paid player (€200 million a year) in the world to persuade him to move to Saudi Arabia.

Despite the financial outlay, Al-Nassr have been reaping the rewards of Ronaldo's presence on and off the field. It is worth noting that four big-name players have swapped European clubs for the Mrsool Park outfit since the Portuguese icon's arrival, with Fofana being one of them.

Fofana, who joined Al-Aalami from RC Lens for €25 million last month, is relishing the opportunity to share the dressing room with Ronaldo in Riyadh. In a recent interview, the Cote d'Ivoire international revealed how easy it is to get acquainted with the former Real Madrid superstar.

"He (Cristiano Ronaldo) is very likable and simple. In the evening, we talk about everything - nutrition, work, life in general. You find yourself talking with Cristiano, it's funny," Fofana said (h/t @mdrjalnassr on Twitter).

Fofana also threw light on Ronaldo's determination to continue proving himself at the highest level despite being 38 and winning almost every trophy and accolade available.

"It's crazy that legend Ronaldo has five Ballons d'Or and yet when he's not in the gym he doesn't feel good," Fofana said (via @mdrjalnassr).

Fofana, 28, has made six appearances (all in the Arab Club Champions Cup) for Al-Nassr since joining them last month. He was among those who scored for the team in their 3-1 quarterfinal win against Raja Club Athletic.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare in his last game for Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr kicked off their Saudi Pro League season with a 2-1 loss against Al-Ettifaq on Monday (August 14). However, Cristiano Ronaldo was not involved, as he played 115 minutes in their Arab Club Champions Cup final against Al-Hilal 48 hours ago. Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles were also not involved.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to a 2-1 win against Al-Hilal on Saturday (August 13), thus winning his first trophy with the Saudi club. The Portuguese icon netted both goals for Al-Aalami as they secured a win after extra time. However, he was forced off with an injury in the 115th minute.

The former Manchester United superstar registered four shots on target, which was the most in the game, and missed one big chance. Two of his shots went off target, while one was blocked. He also completed 15 passes with 79% accuracy and played one key pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, registered 40 touches of the ball and lost possession nine times. He also contributed for the Saudi Pro League giants in defense, making one clearance and two interceptions. He won eight of the 11 duels he competed in as well.