"It's a game I never thought I'd recover from!" - Liverpool's Andy Robertson comments on previous encounter with Real Madrid star ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has shared his memories of playing against Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard. He recalled playing for Hull City when he encountered the Belgian who "ripped" him apart while playing for Chelsea.

Liverpool and Real Madrid face off in the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28. Hazard, whose Madrid career has so far been plagued by injuries, is fully fit ahead of the final.

The Belgian underwent surgery to get his ankle plate removed and has recovered fully. He even featured in their penultimate La Liga game of the season against Cadiz, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the final, Robertson spoke about Hazard on That Peter Crouch Podcast and said (via Football London):

"When I was at Hull, I played against Eden Hazard. He ripped me apart at Stamford Bridge. It's a game I never thought I'd recover from!"

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019. However, he has made just 66 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and making 10 assists. He is determined to show his ability if given a chance against Liverpool in the final. He said in an interview with HLN:

“The coach knows that I still have a contract until 2024. My first three seasons at Real have not gone well, so I want to show everyone what I can do. Starting with this Saturday. It has always been a dream to play for Real. It still is.”

Could Eden Hazard feature for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the Champions League final?

While he has been named in the squad, it is hard to imagine Hazard featuring against Liverpool under normal circumstances.

The Belgian has a decent overall record against the Reds, scoring seven goals and making two assists in 18 appearances against them. His latest goal against Liverpool came in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

However, Carlo Ancelotti has often preferred to start the trio of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr. and Federico Valverde in the Champions League. Valverde has often been subbed off for Rodrygo in the second half, which has paid immense dividends.

The Brazilian scored one goal against Chelsea in the quarter-finals and a brace against Manchester City in the semi-finals. Hence, unless Madrid are in a comfortable position or there is an injury to Vinicius Jr., it seems unlikely that Hazard will feature in the final.

