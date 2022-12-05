"It's getting very annoying" - Roy Keane slams 'annoying' Senegal fans for what they did ahead of England clash

Former Ireland international Roy Keane has slammed 'annoying' Senegal fans for making a lot of noise ahead of their clash with England in the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday (December 4).

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka ensured a 3-0 victory for the Three Lions, who roared into the quarterfinals for the second World Cup running.

The Senegalese fans had created a fabulous atmosphere inside the Al Bayt Stadium ahead of kickoff, with everybody seen enjoying themselves.

Keane, though, wasn't impressed. The 51-year-old, known for his brutally honest statements,found their behaviour rather annoying. ITV presenter Mark Pougatch gave his assessment of fans, saying (via GiveMeSport):

“They’ve got fantastic support down here. The vivid colours, the noise, the music, the sense of occasion…”

Meanwhile, Keane remarked:

“Very annoying. It’s getting on my neves.”

Pougatch got back at him, saying:

“It’s very lovely, Roy, it’s a World Cup…”

However, Keane stuck to his sentiments as he quipped:

“Oh, it is, it’s lovely – but it’s annoying."

Despite their fervent backing, Senegal couldn't turn up the heat on England and were clinically beaten on the day as the Lions of Teranga's fairy-tale campaign came to an end.

England face France in quarterfinals of 2022 FIFA World Cup

England will continue their pursuit of a second FIFA World Cup title against reigning champions France in the quarterfinals on Saturday (December 10).

It will be an extraordinary clash between two highly talented sides blessed with some of the best young players in the game. Both teams are led by potent forwards, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, who have plenty of career goals between them.

B/R Football @brfootball This quarterfinal is gonna be fun 🤩 This quarterfinal is gonna be fun 🤩 https://t.co/ezRX2AyvEG

England came through Group B unscathed, claiming seven points in three games, while France won Group D despite losing to Tunisia in their third group outing.

In the first knockout round, both European heavyweights put on a clinical display in their respective games. Les Bleus saw off Poland 3-1, while the Three Lions dispatching Senegal 3-0.

England and France have contested some enticing games in major tournaments in the past, and their upcoming clash promises to be a thriller too.

