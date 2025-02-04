“It’s getting a bit annoying to talk about” - Cristiano Ronaldo on reaching 1000-goal milestone 

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he is not obsessed about the idea of scoring 1000 goals. The Portuguese superstar has scored 923 goals from 1261 games in his career so far and is the only footballer to have scored over 900 official goals.

In the 150 years of football history, only 24 players have scored 500 goals or more in their careers. Out of them, only four are currently active — Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez, and Ronaldo.

Fans expect Cristiano Ronaldo to become the first player to reach the fabled 1000-goal mark. The 39-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and continues to be decisive for club and country.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, however, the iconic player said the talk of reaching 1000 goals was getting a 'bit annoying.'

“If I could achieve it, it would be great… but I'm not obsessed with it. It's getting a bit annoying to talk about,” Ronaldo said (via journalist Fabrizio Romano's X handle).

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his goalscoring exploits since moving to the Middle East in December 2022. The Portuguese legend has registered 23 goals and four assists from 25 games across competitions for Al-Nassr this season.

He is also the player with the most international goals in men's football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has found the back of the net 135 times in 216 games for Portugal to date.

When does Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expire?

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr is all set to expire at the end of this season. However, a recent report from MARCA has claimed that the player has already agreed to a one-year extension.

Ronaldo will reportedly earn a whopping €183m for an additional campaign. He has apparently been handed a 5% share in the club as a gesture of appreciation.

The Portuguese icon has also demanded that the Saudi side build a more competitive team, which the club have promised to do. Ronaldo has failed to win the league since arriving in the Middle East and is eager to make amends.

The Riyadh-based club have already sprung into action in the winter transfer window. They have secured the services of former Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran in a reported £65m deal.

The Colombian has been in impressive form for the Villans this season, registering 12 goals from 29 games across competitions to date. The 21-year-old was wanted by multiple clubs across the continent but opted to move to the Middle East instead.

