“It’s getting ridiculous!” - Micah Richards makes honest admission about Liverpool star

Football pundit Micah Richards has been left stunned by Liverpool star Diogo Jota's goal-scoring prowess. He believes that the Portuguese star's ability to come on and score instantly has turned him into the new Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Richards claimed that Jota will cover for Mohamed Salah when he leaves for AFCON next month. He compared the Liverpool star to the former Manchester United forward and said:

"Liverpool create so much. The likes of Jota. Jota just comes on and scores every time now. It’s getting ridiculous! He’s become the new Solskjaer."

Diogo Jota has scored five goals in 13 Premier League matches this season. He has also added four more goals this season in five cup matches but is yet to assist in any competition.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Diogo Jota after the Liverpool star returned to action. He claimed that the Portuguese star was a smart footballer and was a key part of his squad.

He said while speaking to the club's official website:

“His football brain, he is a very smart footballer, that’s how it is. He understands the game particularly well. I really think Portugal is blessed with some of these kind of players who really understand the game on a different level - and he is one of them, definitely. It gives him a chance to see to see situations slightly earlier, to adapt to different things the opponent is doing a little bit quicker. That's it, on top of that he is both-footed and a great finisher."

He added:

“I love Diogo’s story, now he is back and I hope he is back for the next 10 years and stuff like this, all of that, but Diogo missed chances as well, that’s how it is. That he comes back and scores with the first he has is fantastic, but then it's always the story that the others didn't score and now he is coming back… 'Finally Diogo is scoring!' It's not about that, it's about creating, it's about coming into situations and then they all can score."

Mohamed Salah will be leaving for AFCON right after taking on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday, January 1. He will miss the FA Cup clash at Arsenal, both legs of the Carabao Cup semifinal against Fulham and the game against Bournemouth in the Premier League. Should Egypt go all the way in the tournament, he will miss league games against Arsenal, Chelsea and Burnley.