"It’s a gift in a sense" - David Beckham explains how Lionel Messi can help the United States win the FIFA World Cup

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has detailed how his club signing Lionel Messi can help the USA to win the FIFA World Cup. The Argentine great swapped Europe for the USA last summer, joining Inter Miami after a trophy-laden spell in Europe.

Messi left Paris Saint-Germain after a turbulent two years in the French capital, signing a two-year contract with Inter Miami as his first club outside of Europe. The 37-year-old quickly got down to work in Florida, leading the goalscoring charts, as he led his club to win the Leagues Cup within weeks of his arrival.

David Beckham was central to the deal that brought Messi to the MLS, having made a similar choice in 2007 when he joined L.A Galaxy. The Manchester United legend spoke to World Soccer Talk’s Hot Ones Challenge about Lionel Messi. He explained that signing the Argentine transcends just winning with Inter Miami, as many may believe.

“There’s only so far you can go on the business talk and contract talks," Beckham said. "I think, player to player, I think it makes a huge difference. I came at as a player that had obviously moved from Real Madrid to the LA Galaxy. It’s a gift in a sense of I want to inspire the next generation of young kids that are playing in this country. Because at some point, the US will win the World Cup. At some point."

“And it needs moments like this where you bring someone of Leo’s magnitude. He’s good on the field, he’s good off the field. He’s the perfect professional. And so if you bring someone like that, then all of these young kids that are watching throughout America, going to watch him in their stadiums and in their city, get inspired. And that’s really what we wanted to do," he added.

Inter Miami have benefited greatly from Lionel Messi's arrival, as he led them to their first-ever trophy. The forward has also made the club an attractive destination for players, with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez playing alongside him.

The Herons sit atop the Eastern Conference standings in the MLS and are in possession of an eight-point buffer over FC Cincinnati in second place. They also lead the race for the Supporter's Shield by four points in the overall league standings.

Lionel Messi nearing Inter Miami return, begins team training

Inter Miami talisman Lionel Messi is edging closer to a return to action for Tata Martino's side following his injury layoff. The 37-year-old centre forward has been out of action since injuring his ankle in the Copa America final back in July.

ESPN journalist Lizzy Becherano posted a video of the forward engaging in light training with the rest of the Inter Miami squad for the first time since his injury. The club is optimistic of having him return to action before the commencement of the playoffs in October.

In the absence of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami failed to defend their Leagues Cup trophy, losing to eventual winners Columbus Crew. On current trajectory, the Herons look set to win silverware for a second successive season, and will look to Messi to help their push for it.

