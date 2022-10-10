"It’s a gigantic coincidence" - Graeme Souness rubbishes popularly believed theory on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has rubbished the claims that Jurgen Klopp is enduring his widely believed seventh-season curse this campaign.

The Merseyside giants have endured their worst start to the season since Klopp took charge at the club seven years back, replacing Brendan Rodgers.

The Reds lost 3-2 to league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday (October 9), a day after their manager completed seven years at the club.

Liverpool are currently languishing in 10th position in the Premier League table and are trailing the Gunners by 14 points already.

As quoted by talkSPORT, Klopp has admitted that his side are not in the title race this season and has shared deeper concerns.

Interestingly, Klopp spent seven seasons at his former clubs Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund and their respective last seasons did not go well at either club. He departed both clubs at the end of the season as well.

However, Souness has dismissed the seventh season-curse theory and believes that it is nothing but a coincidence.

The Liverpool icon has also insisted that he has complete faith in the German even though he is not faultless. He told talkSPORT:

“I don’t see the comparisons with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund. I don’t see it being a seven-year thing. I think it’s a gigantic coincidence. If you’ve had success going down a certain road do you all of a sudden change it? He is saying the same things today as he was saying when he walked through the door on day one, it is personnel. It’s not him."

He added:

“The manager is not faultless, but I’m talking about the seven-year thing. Forget that, it’s absolute tosh. It’s just a complete coincidence.”

Souness has insisted that Liverpool's problems are due to Klopp's inability to address his midfield issues. He added:

“I think they made a mistake and I think the midfield is screaming out for strengthening. They’ve got Thiago Alcantara at 31, Jordan Henderson at 32, James Milner 36, Fabinho is 28, which is the perfect position for where he plays, young players coming through. Keita for me is not good enough."

He added:

“For me, that was an obvious area they needed to strengthen and that is down to the manager.”

Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus in the summer but the Brazilian had to undergo a surgery and will be out for a long period.

Liverpool have plenty of reasons to be concerned

From the very start of the season, nothing has seemed to work for Liverpool as they have won just two out of eight league games this season.

They have won two out of three of their Champions League games so far but the Reds are clearly nowhere near their best.

Jurgen Klopp will be a worried man right now as his side continue to struggle to impress.

Title hopes are already looking over for the Merseyside giants. It might be an uphill task for them to even qualify for Champions League football next season.

Liverpool will next face Rangers away on October 12 before hosting Manchester City on October 16.

