"It's going to be appealing" - Glen Johnson says Arsenal star would suit Liverpool 'to the ground' amid rumors of unexpected transfer

Former Liverpool player Glen Johnson has given his opinion on reports linking Arsenal star Bukayo Saka to the Reds. He admitted that the English forward is a "fantastic player" and that his playing style will fit in perfectly at Anfield.

Reports of the Reds' interest in signing Saka have taken up pace in recent times. With Mohamed Salah reaching the age of 29, Liverpool are looking at options for the future and the Arsenal man has come up as a prime option.

Speaking about this at Bettingodds.com, Johnson said:

"I do think it’ll be an expensive transfer to pull off because Arsenal wouldn’t want to sell one of their best players to a rival. As he’s a fantastic player, a young player and English then it would have to be a big deal."

He further said:

"In terms of Liverpool and the player being interested in a move then I believe that for sure but I just think it would be quite a complex deal to pull off."

Johnson added that the move could be a good one for the 20-year-old forward. He said:

"I do think it would be a good move for Saka because any chance you get to sign for one of the best teams around, as a young player, it’s going to be appealing. I think the way that Liverpool play will suit him down to the ground."

Saka was named Arsenal's 'Player of the Season' last season as he was one of the few shining stars in their abysmal campaign. He scored five and assisted four in the league as the Gunners finished in eighth position.

Bukayo Saka is the most inform player in the Premier League right now, according to the Sky Sports power rankings.

He has already overtaken that tally this season, scoring six and assisting four in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Arsenal to clash in the EFL Cup semi-final

The Reds take on the Gunners in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final at Anfield on Thursday.

The fixtures were reversed after the match that was supposed to take place at the Emirates last week was postponed. This was due to injuries and an apparent Covid-19 outbreak in the Liverpool camp.

Our Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg clash

Arsenal currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Liverpool are third, 11 points off leaders Manchester City. Hence, the EFL Cup trophy is one big opportunity to get their hands on silverware this season.

With both teams missing players like Salah, Sadio Mane, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny due to AFCON, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

