"It's going to be close" – Arne Slot admits Liverpool star could miss Manchester United clash

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has claimed that Curtis Jones could be an injury doubt for his team's upcoming contest at Manchester United.

Earlier this Sunday (August 25), the Reds recorded their second win of the 2024-25 Premier League season. They impressed the home crowd with a 2-0 win against Brentford with Jones not in the matchday squad.

Expand Tweet

Trending

At a post-game press conference, Slot was asked if Jones would be fit enough to face Manchester United. He responded (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"It's going to be close. It's always difficult to see how an injury evolves during the upcoming week. He won't be out for a long time but it will be close for him to be here next week. But I'm quite sure he will try to do everything to be ready for next week. It's not a big injury."

Jones, who is currently nursing a minor muscle issue, is yet to make a single appearance for Liverpool this season. He featured in 36 games last term, scoring five goals and providing three assists in the process.

The Anfield outfit, meanwhile, will lock horns with Manchester United in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 1).

Liverpool great expresses his surprise over Manchester United not hiring Spanish boss

In his The Telegraph column, Liverpool great Jamie Carragher heaped huge praise on Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. He wrote (h/t Metro):

"Because of Emery, Villa have become a notable scalp. The Spaniard's unhappy spell at Arsenal should be a distant memory. Fortunately for Villa, it would appear it isn't for rival Premier League and European clubs. One of the surprises of the summer is how few of the elite teams seeking a new coach made a pitch for Emery."

Claiming that Emery could have joined Manchester United, he added:

"He would have been capable of taking over at Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich or Chelsea, while Manchester United must have considered his qualities when they were contemplating whether to keep faith with Erik ten Hag. Based on his experience and CV, Emery is second only to [Pep] Guardiola as the most accomplished and successful coach currently working in the Premier League."

Emery, who was Arsenal's head coach from 2018 to 2019, guided his club to a fourth-place finish in the 2023-24 Premier League standings.

Expand Tweet

So far, Emery has registered 45 victories and 24 losses in 85 matches across all competitions for Aston Villa. The 52-year-old tactician has won a total of 11 trophies, including four UEFA Europa League crowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback