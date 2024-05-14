“It’s going to be a very emotional day” - Manchester United superstar confirms decision to leave club at end of the season

French defender Raphael Varane has announced his decision to leave Manchester United after the ongoing season. The 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning centre-back joined the Red Devils in 2021 and will leave three years later upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

Taking to Instagram, Varane posted a reel announcing his decision to leave. It was also officially announced on the club's website, with Manchester United thanking the player for his services. Varane said:

“I’ll see you all at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season. It’s going to be a very emotional day for me”.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted the announcement:

Expand Tweet

Manchester United signed Varane for a reported fee of £34 million from Real Madrid in 2021. He has since made 93 appearances, with 67 of them coming in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old defender kept 30 clean sheets, and registered two goals and one assist at Manchester United. He is currently on the injury list at Old Trafford but could yet return for the final three games of the season for the Red Devils.

Arsenal told to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho

Former Chelsea player Emmanuel Petit feels Arsenal should sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. Like Varane, Sancho's contract is also set to expire this summer, making him a free agent in a few months.

Petit has urged Arsenal to sign the dynamic winger, telling Grosvenor Sport (as per GOAL):

"I was saying how impressed I was with Jadon Sancho in the Champions League on commentary - he looks like a new player, so fit, thin and explosive. He’s like dynamite on the pitch, so explosive on the ball with [Karim] Adeyemi on the left flank - so hard to catch."

Critiquing United's situation, he added:

"He’s back to his best and Man United look so far away from them, so if Arsenal want him, why not? You can put the best player in the world at Man United at the moment and they’d look average in two months."

Sancho is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where he will play Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League on June 1.