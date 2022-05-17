“It’s not going to the final day”, “There’s always next year” – Liverpool fans give up hope as Jurgen Klopp makes wholesale changes in line-up for Southampton clash

A section of Liverpool fans have expressed their concern online after seeing Jurgen Klopp name a heavily rotated starting XI for their Premier League game against Southampton today (May 17).

The German tactician has made as many as nine changes from the side that started during their FA Cup final triumph against Chelsea at the weekend. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defender Ibrahima Konate are the only two players from the squad that started at Wembley on Saturday, 14 May.

Liverpool's lineup today sees the likes of Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Takumi Minamino return to the starting XI. Penalty shootout hero Kostas Tsimikas also gets a nod in the place of Andy Robertson at left-back.

The lineup, however, has not gone down well with the Reds supporters on Twitter. Some have accused manager Jurgen Klopp of taking the game too lightly and believe this could cost them the Premier League title.

Here are some of the reactions to the Liverpool lineup:

🐐 @LFCCam_ @LFC Will be holding my thoughts until after full time @LFC Will be holding my thoughts until after full time https://t.co/Zxx0DYcbPZ

♕︎ • 𝚈𝙰𝚂𝙴𝚁 @yaser__94 @LFC Does Klopp think it's a friendly match or charity ? And maybe Salah will lose his golden boot if he doesn't score too. while Son will inevitably score against Norwich @LFC Does Klopp think it's a friendly match or charity ? And maybe Salah will lose his golden boot if he doesn't score too. while Son will inevitably score against Norwich https://t.co/j1mmyTGsyc

#66 @Trentslegacy @LFC I know we have players injured but holy fuck what is this team @LFC I know we have players injured but holy fuck what is this team 💀💀💀💀

alex🇬🇷🇨🇾 @alexlfc_1 it’s not going to the final day @LFC Oh my wordit’s not going to the final day @LFC Oh my word😭😭it’s not going to the final day

Jurgen Klopp was bound to make changes for their game against Southampton. The Reds played 120 minutes of football just three days earlier and with the Champions League final on the horizon, it does make sense.

Despite winning the FA Cup against Chelsea, things were not all smooth sailing for the Reds. They suffered minor injuries to their two best players, namely Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Salah was replaced by Diogo Jota in the first half while Virgil van Dijk was subbed off in favor of Joel Matip prior to the start of extra time. However, Klopp has revealed that both superstars should be fit to feature in the Champions League final on May 28.

Liverpool need a win to stay one point behind Manchester City going into the final day

Liverpool will need three points against Southampton to stay close to Manchester City in the title race. Following their 2-2 draw against West Ham United at the weekend (May 15), Pep Guardiola's side are now four points clear of the second-placed Reds.

A win against Southampton will see Jurgen Klopp's side move within a point of Manchester City heading into the final day of the season. In the final game week, Klopp's men take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield while Man City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

If the Reds win against Southampton, they will need a favor from their former club icon Steven Gerrard, who currently manages Aston Villa.

However, it is worth mentioning that if Jurgen Klopp's side lose to Southampton later today, Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar