“It’s only going to get worse” - Portugal warned about Cristiano Ronaldo being main man at 2026 World Cup by ex-Chelsea star

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is not the problem for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup. He believes that the Al Nassr superstar is slowing down but the issue remains that no one else has stepped up.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Burley claimed that Ronaldo is in his 40s and remains the main threat for Portugal upfront. He recalled Fernando Santos dropping the former Real Madrid star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and stated that it was not productive for them. He said:

"He's not the problem. The problem here is, if you look forward thinking about the 2026 World Cup, which is what Portugal have to do, that is not too long from here. There's no way, or maybe there is, that Portugal can go into that with Cristiano Ronaldo in his 40s [and being the main man]. My point is, if you're thinking of how to take this country forward, and they have got some talented players, you have to look to the future. Can I have Ronaldo as the main man leading my attack in his 40s?"

"The previous tournaments will tell you that the answer is no. That was the 2022 World Cup and the last Euros we just had. Fernando Santos dropped him at the World Cup and at the Euros he wasn't very productive. It's only going to get worse, he's going to get slower. Mother Nature is catching up. The big issue I have here is the longer the manager leaves it like that, the more difficult it is going to be [for Portugal].

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 2 goals in the last two friendly matches for Portugal but failed to score against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday (20th March) night. They ended up losing 1-0 with Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund scoring the match's only goal and mimicking the Portugal legend's celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play at the 2026 World Cup, claims national teammate

Portugal star Vitinha was on the RMC podcast Rothen s'enflamme last year and insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play in the 2026 World Cup. He praised the former Manchester United star for his determination to deliver every time he is on the pitch despite his age and said:

"In the morning, in the evening, every day of his career, it's incredible. I can imagine the efforts and sacrifices he must make and has made. And I also imagine that's what has kept him in this condition at 39 years old. But yes, it's a privilege for me. We are small, we are children, we dream of playing with him one day, and it's happening. Luckily, I've had quite a few years to enjoy the national team with him… Of course, he will be there [at the 2026 World Cup]; he's not going to give up."

Cristiano Ronaldo has not commented himself on the 2026 World Cup and has left the doors open. Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has insisted that he still counts on the Al Nassr superstar.

