"It's going to be a horrible game" – Mark Lawrenson makes score prediction for Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 2-0 victory for his former club in their 2022-23 Premier League encounter against arch-rivals Everton at Anfield on Monday (13 February).

The Reds are currently on a four-match winless streak in the Premier League with their last league victory coming against Leicester City last December. The club are 10th in the table with 29 points from 20 matches.

Everton, on the other hand, opened their chapter under new manager Sean Dyche with a surprise 1-0 win over leaders Arsenal last week. The Toffees are currently 18th with 18 points from 21 games so far.

In his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson stated that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp should tweak his starting XI against Everton. He wrote:

"It will be interesting to see what Jurgen Klopp comes up with in terms of his starting lineup. The defence was all over the place and I think Nathaniel Phillips should come in to combat Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he's no-nonsense. Head it, clear it, no frills but he'll surely put himself in areas that other central defenders won't."

Backing the Reds to get the better of Everton, Lawrenson continued:

"I think Liverpool will win but it's going to be a horrible game. It almost always is. I remain to be convinced by them at the moment."

Liverpool, who have scored just one goal and conceded nine goals in their last four Premier League matches, are 11 points adrift of the fourth spot in the Premier League table. Should they register their ninth win of the term, they would lift themselves to a maximum of eighth spot.

It should be noted that Everton have beaten the Reds just once in the last 27 encounters between the two sides.

Liverpool dealt crushing blow as midfielder a doubt for Everton clash: Reports

As per The Times reporter Paul Joyce, Liverpool ace Thiago Alcantara is struggling with a hip issue ahead of the upcoming Merseyside derby.

Thiago, 31, has been among a few of the Reds' most consistent stars this season. So far, the Spaniard has started 22 out of his 24 games across all competitions, providing just one assist in the process so far.

Should Thiago fail to feature for the Reds against the Toffees, Jordan Henderson is expected to return to the starting lineup. James Milner, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic are also potential options in their side's 4-3-3 setup.

