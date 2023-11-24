"It’s going to be an interesting game" - Dimitar Berbatov makes score prediction for Everton vs Manchester United

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov believes the Red Devils will play out a draw when they take on Everton this weekend. The two teams will meet in a Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday, November 26.

The Toffees will enter this game just days after being deducted 10 points by the league for breaching financial rules. It meant that despite winning three and drawing one of their last five games, they sit 19th in the standings on four points, two adrift of safety.

The visitors, meanwhile, will come into the blue half of Merseyside as one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League. United are currently sixth in the standings, having won four of their last five league outings.

However, they have suffered defeats in the EFL Cup (3-0 vs. Newcastle United) UEFA Champions League (4-3 vs. FC Copenhagen) during this stretch. They were also soundly beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in the league less than a month ago.

Despite the big difference in their positions in the table, Berbatov believes Everton could be fueled by their circumstances. The Bulgarian, who scored 56 times in 149 matches for Manchester United between 2008 and 2012, feels, however, that his former team could come away with a point.

He wrote in his column for Metro:

"It’s going to be an interesting game. With Everton being deducted 10 points, they’re suddenly in the relegation zone. If they win, it’ll be good for their belief. United have all these injuries, so it’s going to be tough for them going to Everton.

"You need to know how to make the smart choices as a club, when you don’t, the consequences are severe. The players will be devastated. Now, the players will need to do the hard work of getting the club back out of the relegation zone. They’ll be angry, for sure, with that decision. The hard work now starts against United.

Berbatov concluded:

"I get the feeling Everton have the chance to win this one based on so many injuries for United, especially if the fans are on board with the team. We all know the stadium can be crazy when backs are against the wall – I’ve experienced it. United do have a good record against Everton, though, so I’ll go for the draw. Prediction: 1-1."

As noted by the former striker, Manchester United currently face numerous injury issues. Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been ruled out for this game, while Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans are doubtful.

Manchester United recorded wins in both Premier League meetings with Everton last season

Everton didn't enjoy a great 2022-23 season and finished 17th in the Premier League, just two points above the relegation zone. Sean Dyche's team struggled against most of the top teams in the league, including Manchester United, who beat them twice.

Their first meeting was at Goodison Park in October last year. Alex Iwobi gave the Toffees the lead just five minutes after kick-off, but Antony equalized in the 15th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo completed the turnaround a minute before half-time and the Red Devils held onto the lead to win the game 2-1.

The two teams clashed at Old Trafford in April this year and this time around, Manchester United eased to a 2-0 victory. Scott McTominay opened the scoring in the 36th minute before Anthony Martial secured the win by scoring 19 minutes before the end of regulation.