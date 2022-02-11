“It’s going to keep us entertained” – Michael Owen snubs Manchester United as he predicts who'll finish fourth in Premier League

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Owen doesn't see his old club finishing inside the top four in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the points table with 39 points from 23 games, sandwiched between West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The Hammers are just a point ahead of United, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, the Gunners, level on points with United, have a game in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side. Tottenham have played only 21 games and have 36 points in the bag, sitting in seventh place.

With the season well into its second half, it looks like it's going to be a four-horse race for fourth spot, the final direct place in the UEFA Champions League.

Owen, who spent three years at Old Trafford, feels the Red Devils could miss out this time. Speaking on BT Sport, he said:

"You can make a case for any (of those four sides finishing fourth). It could literally be any of them. I'm going to go for Tottenham if they keep their big players fit.

"(Striker Harry) Kane is starting to get back to the Kane of old, if they can keep Son fit... (manager Antonio) Conte looks like he's turning it around a little bit at Tottenham. It's a toss of a coin. It's going to be a great race for fourth; it's going to keep us entertained. Let's hope the title race is open as well until the end of the season. Any of those four, I couldn't really argue, but I'm just going to go with Tottenham."

Manchester United play Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Manchester United struggling for form

Manchester United have hardly improved since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the boot in November, winning only six of their next 11 games across competitions.

They drew to Burnley in their last Premier League outing, dropping from fourth-place to sixth.

Although their top-four hopes aren't over yet, they may well be if things don't improve, as Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham are also firmly in the race.

Ralf Rangnick arrived with a lot of promise, but his team has now faded. The Red Devils lost in the FA Cup to Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties.

