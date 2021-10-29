"It's going to be like shooting Bambi" - Jamie Redknapp claims it will be difficult for Manchester United to sack 'well-respected' Solskjaer

Jamie Redknapp believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked if Manchester United lose a couple of their upcoming fixtures.

Manchester United followed up a 4-2 loss to Leicester City with a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League. The results have raised the pressure on the Norwegian manager, with reports suggesting the club are discussing a possible sacking.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp reckons the sacking of Solskjaer would be like shooting Bambi, but believes it is inevitable if the Manchester United manager cannot deliver success after the money he has spent.

Redknapp also feels the manager is not strong enough and does not have a go at the players if they make too many mistakes. Speaking on the Essential Football Podcast , he said:

"I can't imagine Solskjaer going in there pointing his finger telling players what they've got to do. Everything just seems too nice. Players are getting away with things and that's a recipe for disaster in football. They've bought themselves a bit of time but if they lose against Tottenham and then lose a couple more games, I'm sorry, but he can't stay."

"It's difficult because it's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, of course he's a well-respected figure at the club. I said two years ago, it's going to be like shooting Bambi. But you have to sometimes look at what's best for the team. Even he will look at it and go, 'I can't keep my job under these circumstances'. The club have spent an enormous amount of money since he's been there, they've brought in great players and now they still look miles off."

Manchester United are currently seventh in the league, eight points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Antonio Conte touted to be the next Manchester United manager

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future in doubt, former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly the frontrunner for the Manchester United job. The Italian is without a club since leaving Inter Milan in the summer and rejecting offers from Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte won the Premier League with Chelsea in his first season in charge. The Italian has historically waited for the season to end before taking over a new club. However, things might be different this time around as reports suggest the Italian is keen on moving to Manchester United.

