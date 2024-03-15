"It's going to make for a cracking game" - Graeme Souness previews FA Cup clash between Manchester United and Liverpool

Graeme Souness has shared his prediction for the upcoming Manchester United vs. Liverpool FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 17.

The Red Devils are set to take on the Merseysiders in a blockbuster game. While the latter are in much better league form than United this season, Souness reckons Erik ten Hag's team will look to rise to the occasion. The FA Cup is United's last chance of lifting a silverware this season.

Souness claims that the Old Trafford crowd will rise to the occasion and look to make it a special afternoon for the team. The former Liverpool man also recalled his first goal for the Anfield club in 1978, which came against the Red Devils. He said that the atmosphere inside the stadium was exhilarating.

Souness further added that FA Cup games are always special to a player and dissected United and Klopp's side's recent form. The Red Devils defeated Everton 2-0 in their most recent game on March 9. However, Souness pointed out that the Toffees missed many chances, attempting 23 shots, which Liverpool would convert.

He also pointed out how Klopp's side baffled Manchester City in their previous game at Anfield, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Despite the contrasting current form, Souness opines that a game of football is unpredictable and United will look to have a firm bite in their last chance to win a trophy this year.

He wrote for Daily Mail:

"Manchester United are a very special football club and Old Trafford has always offered fantastic support. Even when they were relegated under Tommy Docherty, it was rammed eveery week with the fans getting behind the team."

He added:

"They know this is their last chance of a trophy and I'd expect them to be raising the roof off that stadium to build a rousing atmosphere. It's going to make for a cracking game."

Liverpool are en route to a quadruple, having won the Carabao Cup already. They are second in the Premier League and will face Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

Manchester United and Liverpool's last FA Cup meeting

Manchester United and Liverpool last met in the FA Cup in the fourth round back in the 2020-21 season. Mohamed Salah scored in the 18th minute from a Roberto Firmino assist in that game.

However, Marcus Rashford set Mason Greenwood up in the 26th minute for the equalizer. Greenwood returned the favor to Rashford in the 48th minute, who made it 2-1 for the hosts. Firmino set Salah up yet again in the 58th minute to restore parity.

Bruno Fernandes scored a 78th-minute free kick to win it for Manchester United. The two teams have met six times in the FA Cup during the Premier League era with United winning four and Liverpool the other two. This will be their first-ever meeting in the quarter-finals of the competition.