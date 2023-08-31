"It’s going to be a really good game" - Andy Cole makes prediction for PL encounter between Arsenal and Manchester United

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Andy Cole has shared his prediction for the upcoming clash between the two sides on Sunday, September 3. The Gunners will host the Red Devils at the Emirates in the Premier League in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter.

The north London side are fifth in the table after three games, winning twice and drawing the other. Manchester United, meanwhile, have won two and lost one of their three games and are eighth in the table.

Speaking to Betfred, Cole predicted a 'tight encounter between the two sides, saying:

“If last season’s fixture is anything to go by, then it’s going to be a really good game. Arsenal will be wounded from their draw with Fulham on Saturday and Manchester United have to pick up their form."

"United are going to have to play really well if they’re going to beat Arsenal and I believe it will be a really tight encounter.”

The north London side beat Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in their first two league games of the season. They were then held to a 2-2 draw by 10-men Fulham at the Emirates last week.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest on either side of a defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Gary Neville on change Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could make for Manchester United clash

The Gunners are unbeaten in their three league games this season but have looked far from their best. Manager Mikel Arteta has opted to play midfielder Thomas Partey as a right-back and Ben White as the second centre-back.

Gabriel Magalhaes has yet to start a game while Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have joined Martin Odegaard in midfield.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville reckons Arteta will go back to basics against the Red Devils on Sunday. He said on his podcast (via Football.London):

"I would say that for me, looking at Arsenal, there is this element of experimentation. Thomas Partey is playing half-and-half in a game. Sometimes you need to go back to basics."

He added:

"I’d expect next week (vs United) Mikel Arteta is going to end that experiment and go with a solid back four. Move Partey into midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard."

While it'll be interesting to see Arteta's lineup, Erik ten Hag will also have to find solutions for Manchester United. Raphael Varane has been ruled out for around six weeks due to injury and Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain out of action as well.