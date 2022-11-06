"It's going to be scary, but not for us" "We're winning this" - Liverpool fans rejoice as new signing starts crucial Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their delight as Darwin Nunez is named in the Reds' starting line-up to face Tottenham Hotspur today (6th November).

Liverpool will face Tottenham in London in their 13th Premier League match of the season this evening. A win against Spurs would see them move above Fulham in the table and go eighth in the table.

The Reds have notably suffered defeats in their last two league games, losing to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United. However, they go into the match against Tottenham on the back of a 2-0 win against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the visitors have announced their starting line-up for the game. Jurgen Klopp has made just one change to the team that lost to Leeds at Anfield last weekend.

Ibrahima Konate has notably replaced Joe Gomez and will play alongside Virgil van Dijk in defense. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez will play alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in attack.

The Uruguay international has been in fine form for Klopp's side recently, scoring five goals in his last seven appearances. Liverpool fans are thus thrilled to see the striker start against Spurs. Here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter:

It now remains to be seen if Nunez can continue his form by finding the back of the net against Tottenham today.

How have Liverpool's opponents Tottenham fared this term?

Tottenham have made a decent start to their 2022-23 season as they currently sit third in the Premier League table. They have 26 points to their name, having won eight, drawn two and lost three of their 13 matches so far.

Spurs also booked their place in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League as group winners. They won three, drew two and lost one of their six games in the first round of the competition.

Antonio Conte's side have notably lost two of their last three matches in the English top-flight. They suffered defeats against Manchester United and Newcastle United before bouncing back with a win against Bournemouth last weekend.

It is worth noting that the north London giants conceded six goals in those three matches. Liverpool will thus look to exploit Spurs' defense when they lock horns this evening.

A win against Conte and Co. today would see the Merseyside-based club reduce the gap with them to seven points. They can move three more points closer to today's hosts if they win their game in hand later.

