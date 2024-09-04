"It’s going to take a lot" - Former Premier League striker shares concern about Federico Chiesa at Liverpool

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has expressed worry about Liverpool's sole addition Federico Chiesa, who awaits his debut for the Reds. The Italian forward recently joined the club on a permanent deal from Juventus, with the Reds picking him up in a cut-price deal.

New Juventus boss Thiago Motta was clear with his intentions regarding Chiesa, as he said he did not consider the winger a part of his plans. The Bianconeri put the 26-year-old on the transfer list and Arne Slot's side pounced on the opportunity to sign him for around £11 million.

Federico Chiesa has struggled with injuries in recent years and has a battle on his hands to carve out a niche for himself at Anfield. The Reds are stacked in his position, which was the point raised by Gabriel Agbonlahor on talkSPORT.

Trending

“I am just looking at the team and thinking where does Chiesa get in? It’s going to take a lot, or an injury, for Chiesa to get into the side because Liverpool are flying. Diaz looks like the real deal on that left-hand side," Agbonlahor said.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has begun the season in red-hot form, scoring three goals in three appearances for Slot's side. The competition is such that the likes of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez have had to be content on the bench. With Mohamed Salah also doing his thing on the opposite flank, it would be difficult to see Chiesa capturing a regular starting berth.

Chiesa has proven himself to be adaptable in his career and can play across the front three positions. He scored nine goals in 33 league games in the 2023-24 campaign, playing mostly as a split forward in a two-man attack with Dusan Vlahovic.

With the amount paid by Liverpool and the relaxed nature of the transfer, Federico Chiesa will not be under a lot of pressure. This may translate into top-quality performances for his new side as the season progresses.

Liverpool keen on Spanish midfielder despite failed bid - Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi despite failing to land him earlier this summer, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Reds went all out to sign the Spaniard but were unsuccessful.

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot made the signing of Zubimendi a priority, and the Reds had even reached an agreement with Real Sociedad over a fee. The midfielder, however, refused to move away from his boyhood club, turning down the offer of Premier League football.

Romano reports that the Reds have refused to target any other players in the same position as they intend to go back in for Zubimendi in the coming windows. Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been deployed at the base of the midfield for the Reds this season, a position Zubimendi will be expected to take.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback