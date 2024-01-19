"It’s going to be tight" - Robbie Savage makes score prediction for Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Former Premier League star Robbie Savage has predicted Liverpool to defeat Bournemouth 1-0 in their upcoming league clash at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, January 21.

The Reds have looked impressive this season in the Premier League, winning 13 games, drawing six, and losing just one. They are at the summit of the standings with 45 points from 20 games, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

In contrast, Bournemouth are 12th with 25 points from 19 games. The Cherries are also in exceptional form, having won four of their last five league games.

However, Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be fancying their odds of securing all three points. They have already defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in the reverse fixture at Anfield and beat them 2-1 away in the EFL Cup Round of 16.

Savage made his prediction, writing (via Planet Sport):

"Bournemouth have lost eight of their last nine meetings against Liverpool and you’ve got to think Liverpool will keep a clean sheet. It’s about how many goals they’ll score.

"Liverpool have got the best defensive record in the Premier League, only 18 goals conceded. They’ll keep another one here, but it’s going to be tight. I’m going for 1-0 to Liverpool."

Savage's Prediction: 0-1

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Mohamed Salah needs further assessments to discover the extent of his injury after he suffered a knock during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Salah limped off with a suspected hamstring injury just before halftime during Egypt's 2-2 clash against Ghana last night (Thursday, January 18). When asked about an update during the Bournemouth pre-match press conference, Klopp said (via 90min):

“We don’t know anything. I spoke last night with him and how it is with these injuries, you need further assessment. That’s what they are doing now and then we will know more. Of course, it was in that moment a shock: ‘Oh my God, what is it?’"

He added:

“You couldn’t see that it was like [being] hit by something with high-intensity, you couldn’t see [that] and then going down, you have these kind of hamstring injuries in a different way but he still felt it and we all know how rarely Mo goes off or needs to go off so there is definitely something and we will see. But I have no more information right now.”

The Anfield faithful will be hoping Salah's injury isn't too serious. The 31-year-old has been an integral part of the Reds' sensational form this season. He has netted 18 goals and provided nine assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.