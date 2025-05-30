“It’s going to be vital who he adds to that group” - Ian Wright explains 3 signings Arsenal need this summer

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes the Gunners need to sign three players this summer to compete for trophies next season. He believes that, along with Martin Zubimendi, they need a striker, another forward, and a centre-back this summer.
The north London side have finished second in the Premier League three seasons in a row and haven't won a major trophy in five seasons. Hence, they are looking to strengthen their squad this summer. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are set to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.
The Gunners have also been linked with multiple strikers, including Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. Ian Wright believes they need more signings, as he said on the Seaman Says podcast (via Football.London):
"I think that mentality-wise, [the squad] is very strong and it's going to be vital who he adds to that group. Apparently [Martin] Zubimendi's there, they’re talking about Gyokeres. Whether it's Sesko, I don't know who it's going to be, but I believe that we need a main striker, another forward, I’ll probably have a backup centre-half.
"I would have loved us to buy [Dean] Huijsen off of Bournemouth, but he's gone to Real Madrid. They saw it, and they just come in and go 'bang.'"
As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are also in advanced talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.
Ian Wright on needing luck with injuries and referees for Arsenal to win
The Gunners have faced multiple injury issues this season, especially in their forward line. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard have also spent time on the sidelines due to injuries. Arsenal have also faced some controversial refereeing decisions.
Ian Wright has now said that, along with the signings, they also need luck with injuries and referees to get over the line in competitions. He said:
"We just need a couple more [signings] and I think that we need a bit of luck with the injuries and the referees. PGMOL, we need some accountability for them. But at the end of the day, that's out of your control.
"I just think we're so close and these three second places are part of the journey. For a fan, as frustrating as it is. Hopefully when you do finally get over the line, then you look back at these and it doesn't matter so much."
Arsenal finished 10 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League this season. They were eliminated in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup and the UEFA Champions League and in Round 3 of the FA Cup.