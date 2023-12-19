"It’s going well" - Manchester United star provides fitness update after returning to first-team training

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has hinted that he will soon be back in action for the Red Devils after recovering from a knee injury.

Eriksen has been out of action since mid-November after he suffered a knock during a 1-0 win against Luton Town. The Dane's absence has been felt with Erik ten Hag's side stuttering in the league and crashing out of the UEFA Champions League.

However, the 31-year-old was back in training with his Manchester United teammates on Monday (December 18). He hopes to be back on the pitch with Ten Hag's side when they are in action on Saturday against West Ham United in the league.

Eriksen told the club's official website:

“Yeah, I hope so (to be available soon). Like you said, it was the first part in training with the team [on Monday] and it felt good, so it’s going well."

Eriksen started the season with one goal and two assists in 15 games across competitions. He's grown frustrated with the length of time he's spent on the sidelines:

“I think it's always annoying to be on the side, no matter for how long and definitely now. When it takes a little bit longer than you wished for, then obviously it's hard, but no, I was eager to come back as soon as I could."

The Denmark international will be vying with the likes of Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo, and Sofyan Amrabat for a starting berth in Ten Hag's side. His ball-playing abilities have been a real miss for Manchester United.

Eriksen will hope to have a positive impact on his United side once he does return to full fitness. The Red Devils sit seventh in the league, five points behind fourth-placed Manchester City after 17 games played.

Lisandro Martinez is expected back in action with Manchester United in January

Manchester United have missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Another Manchester United star who has spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines is Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine defender hasn't played since September after suffering a foot injury.

Martinez is regarded as one of Manchester United's important players and he's been a glaring miss for Ten Hag. The Dutch coach touched on this (via Manchester Evening News):

"The squad will miss him. As you know, we have more injuries, so we always have to deal with it as a squad. As a club, we have to deal with injuries. He has to be strong. He will fight back, I'm sure. He's a character."

The 25-year-old has only appeared six appearances across competitions, helping his side keep one clean sheet. The Red Devils have struggled with a defensive injury crisis with Martinez joining the likes of Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines.

However, the source above claims that Martinez is expected back in action in January. His return will be vital as Ten Hag's men look to get their top-four challenge back on track.