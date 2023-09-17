"It's good that Arsenal signed Trossard instead of Mudryk", "We broke the curse" - Twitter reacts as Gunners defeat Everton 1-0 in PL fixture

Fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) as Arsenal ended their three-game losing streak at Goodison Park to defeat Everton 1-0 in the Premier League today (September 17).

The Gunners went into the game fifth in the Premier League standings with 10 points from four games, five behind leaders Manchester City. They knew they needed to win in order to strengthen their bid for the title.

Gabriel Martinelli thought he had given Arsenal the lead in the 19th minute. The Brazilian ace was fed a brilliant through ball by Fabio Vieira, finishing into the bottom-right corner. But his goal was chalked off by VAR due to Eddie Nketiah's foot being deemed as offside in the build-up.

To add insult to injury, Martinelli was forced off with an injury five minutes later for Leandro Trossard. The rest of the first half was rather uneventful with the scores 0-0 going into halftime.

Arsenal started the second half positively, forcing several saves from Pickford. The Gunners were rewarded with a goal in the 69th minute. A short corner resulted in Bukayo Saka pulling a pass back for Trossard, who superbly finished with his first touch off the left post.

The north London outfit were able to see out a 1-0 win to secure all three points. Trossard had a stellar performance and was given a rating of 8.4 on FotMob. He had a pass accuracy of 84%, won all his ground duels, made six recoveries, and had a 100% accuracy rate in his dribbles and long balls.

One fan wrote:

"It's good that, arsenal signed Trossard instead of Mudryk."

Another wrote:

"We broke the curse"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

Mikel Arteta and Co. are now fourth in the table with 13 points from five games.

Everton vs Arsenal: Exploring the stats from tense Premier League clash at Goodison Park

Arsenal were finally able to break the Goodison Park curse, dispatching Sean Dyche's Everton 1-0. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Gunners dominated possession, having a whopping 75% of the ball. They also completed 671 passes with an accuracy of 89%. In contrast, Everton only had 25% possession and registered 231 passes with 66% accuracy.

Mikel Arteta's men had a total of 13 shots, with four being on target. On the other hand, the Toffees had eight shots but only one was on target. The home team never looked like scoring and struggled to cope with the Gunners' intensity throughout the game.