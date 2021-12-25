“It’s a good cup” – Ravel Morrison disagrees with Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick’s Carabao Cup claim

Former Manchester United star Ravel Morrison has refused to agree with Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick's claims about the EFL Cup, currently known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have qualified for the semi-finals of the EFL Cup. However, managers like Jurgen Klopp have spoken about the fixture congestion the competition causes.

Manchester United boss Rangnick has backed his counterparts by floating the idea of getting rid of the EFL Cup. The Red Devils bowed out of the tournament after losing 1-0 to West Ham in the third round, but that did not stop the German from putting his point forward.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Monday, Rangnick told a press conference [via the Manchester Evening News]:

"England is the only country again in the top five leagues in Europe that plays two cup competitions. In France, they abolished the second one two or three years ago."

"Currently, we are the only country that plays two cup competitions, this is something we could speak about and discuss. I know the reason for that. The League Cup is still kept for the third and fourth division teams, especially to improve the financial situations of those clubs."

"But I still think, if we speak about a tight calendar, playing too many games, this is something we could speak and discuss," said the Manchester United boss.

Football For All @FootballlForAll 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Ralf Rangnick suggests getting rid of the League Cup



🚨⚽️ | NEW: Ralf Rangnick suggests getting rid of the League Cuphttps://t.co/ib7vjLe5wu

While the likes of Klopp will be delighted to have received backing from Rangnick, the Manchester United manager's comments have not gone down well with everyone. Former Red Devils star Morrison has now taken to Twitter to express his thoughts on the same:

"It’s a good cup for the younger generation to get their chance and shine!"

ravel morrison @morrisonravel @FootballlForAll It’s a good cup for the younger generation to get there chance & shine! @FootballlForAll It’s a good cup for the younger generation to get there chance & shine!

Could EFL Cup elimination be a blessing in disguise for Rangnick's Manchester United?

Manchester United's EFL Cup run came to an end at the first hurdle this season. However, this could be a blessing in disguise for Rangnick and Co.

The clubs that have qualified for the semi-finals of the competition have to play two extra games in the month of January. While Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are scheduled to play six matches, Manchester United will play only four times.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool and Chelsea will probably have to navigate the period without the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy, who are set to link up with their national teams for the African Cup of Nations.

Edited by Parimal