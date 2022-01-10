"It's not been good enough" - Roy Keane blasts Manchester United and slams Harry Maguire for 'rubbish' comments

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has criticized Harry Maguire for making the same 'stick together' comments over and over again. Keane wants the current Manchester United skipper to start performing on the pitch rather than make public assurances.

Harry Maguire recently said that Manchester United have failed to live up to the expectations the fans had during pre-season. The 28-year-old club captain said:

"We are letting the fans down and have to come out fighting. This team finished second last year. We've a bigger and better squad this year so we have to show the right attitude. We have big players in the team, leaders. I am sick of repeating myself, but it can't continue like this. We need to go on a proper run, starting Monday. I've obviously seen a lot of criticism and a lot of it is absolutely correct. From what the fans and ex-players have said, we get it."

However, Roy Keane was having none of it. The former player turned pundit stated the comments made by Maguire are getting repetitive. The 50-year-old said that he judges a player on his ability on the pitch rather than what he says off it. Keane wants Manchester United to put in a good performance against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

Speaking to ITV, Roy Keane said:

"How many times has he said that? I wouldn't listen too much to what Harry has to say. I judge a player on what he does on a football pitch, not what rubbish he comes out with about 'we need to stick together'. Judge a player on what happens on a football pitch."

"United aren't doing enough, but Aston Villa at home, you'd expect them to turn up and put in a good performance. It's not been good enough recently," said Keane.

Harry Maguire has had a couple of poor displays for Manchester United this season. The England international had disastrous performances against Leicester City and Liverpool earlier this season. The 28-year-old defender was also sent off in United's 4-1 defeat to Watford in November.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug 🎙• Roy Keane: “"How many times has he [Maguire] said that? I wouldn't listen too much to what Harry has to say” #MUFC 🎙• Roy Keane: “"How many times has he [Maguire] said that? I wouldn't listen too much to what Harry has to say” @itvfootball 🚨🎙• Roy Keane: “"How many times has he [Maguire] said that? I wouldn't listen too much to what Harry has to say” @itvfootball #MUFC 🔴 https://t.co/c4YJDP0tkP

Manchester United have not been at their best under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunner Solskjaer earlier this season following a string of poor results. The Red Devils went on to appoint former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis.

However, Manchester United have been far from convincing under their new manager. Despite winning three out of five league games, the Red Devils have struggled to grind out results. United suffered a dull 1-1 draw against a relegation-threatened Newcastle United side before losing 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford. Manchester United also secured narrow 1-0 wins against Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

As things stand, Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings, having amassed 31 points from 19 matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Ralf Rangnick responds to the rumours of unrest among players at 🎙️ "They are at least trying."Ralf Rangnick responds to the rumours of unrest among players at #MUFC 🎙️ "They are at least trying." Ralf Rangnick responds to the rumours of unrest among players at #MUFC https://t.co/88jhLDhcVv

Edited by Parimal