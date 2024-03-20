“It’s good and fun to talk about” - Reported Arsenal and Manchester United target breaks silence on transfer speculation

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has commented on his future with the Primeira Liga leaders amidst interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The 25-year-old former Coventry City striker has been in prolific form this season, scoring 36 times across competitions and providing 14 assists in 39 games across competitions. That includes 22 goals and nine assists in 22 games in the league, where Ruben Amorim's men are a point ahead of Benfica with a game in hand.

Despite having a contract with the Portuguese side till 2028, there have been reports of interest from the Premier League. However, ahead of Sweden's friendly with Portugal on Thursday, Gyokeres opted to steer clear of speculations (as per Football London), adding that he's focussed on winning silverware with Sporting:

"I don’t think much about it now actually, I want to win the league and the cup with Sporting – that’s where I’m putting all my energy and strength."

"It’s just speculation, but it’s good and fun to talk about. We’ll see what happens in the summer, I don’t know what will happen. But I really like Sporting, and I don’t feel stressed at all for what’s to come."

Gyokeres and Co. won't be in action at Euro 2024 this summer, as they failed to qualify for the quadrennial event, finishing behind Belgium and Austria, winning only three of their eight games.

What's next for Arsenal and Manchester United?

Arsenal and Manchester United are in the midst of contrasting campaigns. While the Gunners are atop the Premier League after 29 games, United are sixth, nine points off fourth-placed Aston Villa but with a game in hand.

They have also endured contrasting fortunes in Europe. While the Gunners won their UEFA Champions League group and saw off FC Porto to book a quarterfinal against Bayern Munich, Manchester United finished dead-last in a group containing Bayern to bow out of Europe.

Following the international break, both clubs return to league action. Mikel Arteta's side travel to Manchester City on March 31, while Erik ten Hag's Red Devils make a trip to Brentford a day earlier.