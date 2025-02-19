"It’s good to hear" - Arsenal star claims Premier League opponents have started praising him for performances 

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed that Premier League opponents have started acknowledging his performances alongside defensive partner William Saliba. The Brazilian centre-back has been a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s team, forming a formidable partnership at the heart of Arsenal’s defense.

Gabriel, who joined Arsenal from Lille in 2020, has improved over the years, and his presence at the back has made a significant impact on the Gunners’ defensive solidity.

During a recent interview, Magalhaes was asked if his achievements with the Gunners of late had helped improve his performance on the pitch. The defender replied (via the club's official website):

“I think so, I hope so! I play against some strikers now and afterwards they say: ‘you are so strong now, you and Saliba are so good together' and things like that, so it’s good to hear. That’s what we are aiming for on the pitch, we want to keep improving and we want to win trophies.”

Last season, Arsenal finished second in the league, narrowly missing out on the title to Manchester City. However, their defensive improvements were evident, as they conceded only 29 goals in 38 games. Gabriel and Saliba played a crucial role in ensuring the Gunners boasted one of the strongest backlines in the division. Their chemistry has been a vital component of Arsenal’s resurgence, as they continue to challenge for major honors.

''I didn’t expect I would be starting that first game'' - Gabriel Magalhaes reflects on his early years at Arsenal

In the same interview, Gabriel Magalhaes spoke about his start to life at the north London club. Magalhaes made a high-profile move to the Emirates on September 1, 2020. The Brazilian defender made his debut in the league opener against Fulham on September 12.

He would go on to score his debut goal in the contest, as the Gunners secured a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage. Magalhaes recently said he was surprised that he was thrust into action so quickly at the north London club. He also claimed the club wasn’t in a good moment at the time.

"When I came to Arsenal, the club wasn’t in a good moment really, compared to now,’’ Magalhaes said. "So I knew it was a big challenge for me and for my family. Again, I didn’t expect that I would be starting that first game, I had only had four days training with the team, then I was playing in the Premier League!"

He added:

“Just a few sessions, to be in the starting XI was amazing for me. But for sure the players here made it easy for me. The Brazilian players, the Spanish speakers as well, they helped me a lot. They said to me ‘you know why you are here, so enjoy it and play your game.’ They told me to enjoy the moment and I scored as well, so it was a perfect start for me.”

