"It's been good. It's got to be better!" - Thierry Henry makes stance clear on Arsenal sacking Mikel Arteta

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Jul 19, 2025 16:27 GMT
Thierry Henry has backed Mikel Arteta
Thierry Henry has backed Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reign

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has delivered his verdict on the performance of manager Mikel Arteta at the club over the years. The Spanish tactician led the club to finish second in the Premier League last season and reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Henry spoke on the Men in Blazers podcast (via Sportbible), revealing that he understands the frustration of fans at how the club has so often fallen short under Arteta. He expressed hope that they can go one better this year and claim the league title under the manager's guidance.

"It's been good. It's got to be better! I understand the question when people are like 'five years... second, second, second'. We came short, that doesn't mean we're going to come short again. To be in the situation to win (the league), you need to be in the position to know how to win, that's what Arsenal have done recently. Hopefully they can get over the line."
Mikel Arteta took charge of Arsenal in 2019 and has led the side to one FA Cup and two Community Shield titles since then. The Gunners have finished in second place in each of the last three league seasons, with Manchester City and Liverpool claiming the crown.

Arsenal have strengthened their squad ahead of the commencement of the 2025-26 season, with the quartet of Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke already signed. They are also set to announce the capture of Cristhian Mosquera, and are closing in on a deal for Viktor Gyokeres, as well.

Arsenal secure future of highly-rated midfielder: Reports

Arsenal have completed contract negotiation talks with midfield prodigy Ethan Nwaneri over a new long-term deal with the club, as per reports. The Gunners were keen to avoid losing the 18-year-old midfielder, whose deal was set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Fabrizio Romano reports that all documents have been exchanged and signatures have been appended as Nwaneri has signed a five-year contract with the club. The England U-21 international will remain on the books of the Gunners until 2030, at least, after the club made his renewal a priority.

Ethan Nwaneri made his debut for the club aged just 15 and has gone on to establish himself as a first-team regular for Mikel Arteta's side. He joins fellow Hale End graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly in signing a new contract with the club this summer and can hope to play a key role going forward.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
