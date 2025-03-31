“It’s not a good look for Manchester United” - Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker make feelings clear about Marcus Rashford after he scores in FA Cup

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker offered their thoughts on Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford's performances for Aston Villa after his side's 3-0 win over Preston in the FA Cup on Sunday (March 30). Rashford departed Old Trafford to join Villa on loan in the January transfer window after it was made clear that he would not be part of Ruben Amorim's plans.

The England international put on an excellent performance against Preston in the FA Cup quarter-finals, bagging a brace and helping Villa secure a spot in the semis.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer, Lineker, and Micah Richards spoke at length about the 27-year-old's display against Preston. Shearer then made a remark about Manchester United, stating (as quoted by TBR Football):

“It’s not a good look for Man United, is it?"

Lineker added:

“No, I was thinking the same thing.”

Former Manchester City defender Richards then stated:

“No, no, but in fairness, Alan, it’s, and we didn’t have too much time to go into it. Where would he be or where would he play for Man United? So he’s not really a number nine, is he? He’s a wide forward, I believe, from the left.

"So if Man United want to play a three at the back and the wing backs, he’s not a wing back, and he’s not on number 10, is he? So that system doesn’t really work for him.”

Rasford has scored two goals and provided four assists in ten appearances so far for Unai Emery's side.

Marcus Rashford says he's 'playing better football' since leaving Manchester United to join Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford has claimed that his fitness and performances on the pitch have improved since leaving Manchester United to join Aston Villa.

Speaking to BBC Sport after Villa's victory over Preston, the England international was asked about scoring his first goal for his new club. He said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"It's a great feeling, I feel like I've been getting fitter and playing better football since I've been here. It's obviously nice for a forward to get a goal so hopefully it continues."

Rashford added:

"Step by step. I think I can still get fitter. I missed a lot of football before joining up with them. At the minute my body feels good, I'm injury-free and I'm enjoying my football, so all good for now."

Rashford's loan deal with Villa expires in June. However, they reportedly have an option to sign the winger permanently from Manchester United this summer.

