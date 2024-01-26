"It's no good for the Premier League" – Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reacts as Jurgen Klopp announces decision to leave Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that Jurgen Klopp's summer exit from Liverpool is a considerable blow to the Premier League, lauding the Reds boss in the process.

On Friday (January 26), Klopp confirmed his decision of departing his team at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 season. He will be joined by his assistant managers Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz on their way out, as revealed by Liverpoolfc.com.

At a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag was asked to share his thoughts on the German's decision of leaving the Anfield outfit after a stint of around nine years. He replied (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"It's no good for the Premier League. So he has made an era there, he built the club, he brought the club back where they belong, so congratulations on that. He has done an amazing job in Liverpool."

Ten Hag, who joined Manchester United ahead of last season, added:

"I can understand. Nine years is a long time. I think it's a period of building up, achieving targets but also I think setbacks and going into difficult periods. The Premier League is very intense, the combination with European club football, when you're there nine years, it's a long period and I can understand he is running out of energy and that is one of his arguments to step down."

Klopp, who joined the Merseyside club in October 2015, has won seven trophies at the helm of the current league leaders. He helped them lift the 2019-20 league title with 99 points, while also guiding them to two runners-up spots in the 2018-19 and the 2021-22 campaigns respectively.

Liverpool legend says Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes could be better for Reds

Speaking on talkSPORT, Liverpool great Graeme Souness stated that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes would have been great if he played for the Reds. He opined (h/t The Boot Room):

"He is a player. I don't think he's a captain. In terms of quality if he played for Liverpool or if he played for City, he would be a fantastic player. We would not be having this conversation. All this, shaking the head is majorly disappointing."

Sharing further thoughts on the Manchester United star, Souness said:

"He wouldn't be losing as many games and he wouldn't be so frustrated. But I accept his body language isn't great at times and I was majorly disappointed of him in the 7-0 defeat at Anfield last year when he just stopped running back."

Fernandes, who left Sporting CP to join the Red Devils in potential £68 million deal in January 2020, has often been criticized for his work ethic and poor attitude. But, the 29-year-old has registered a fine 70 goals and 59 assists in 213 games for the Old Trafford outfit so far.

A 63-cap Portugal international, Fernandes is next likely to feature for Manchester United in a FA Cup last-32 encounter at EFL League Two side Newport County on January 28.