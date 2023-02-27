“It’s great to have him” – Martin Odegaard in love with playing alongside Arsenal teammate 

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard loves playing alongside the Gunners' January signing Jorginho. The Italian midfielder arrived at the Emirates from Chelsea for £10 million.

Jorginho immediately settled in at the north London club. He was instrumental in the side's 4-2 comeback Premier League win over Aston Villa on February 18. He has made four appearances across competitions since moving across the English capital.

He and Odegaard played together in Arsenal's vital 1-0 over Leicester City on Saturday (February 25). The Gunners captain has given a glowing verdict on playing with the Italian, telling the London Evening Standard:

“Jorginho has a lot of experience. He’s won a lot of things, brings that mentality into the team and helps the young players. It’s great to have him on board.”

Jorginho arrived at the Emirates with an abundance of experience. He won the UEFA Champions League and Europa League at Chelsea. The midfielder also won the European Championships with Italy in 2021 and came third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or race. Odegaard continued:

“He’s a great player. We saw that from the first day when he came here. He brings a lot of quality. He’s very calm on the ball, finds the right passes and dictates the game. He’s nice to play with."

Arsenal are atop the Premier League, holding a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and with a game in hand. The Gunners next face Everton at the Emirates on Wednesday (March 1).

Arsenal's William Saliba hints that he's ready to sign new deal with club

William Saliba has trophy aspirations with Arsenal.

Saliba has hinted that he's eager to extend his stay with Arteta's side. The Frenchman wants to win titles with the north London giants, telling the club's website:

“I want to win everything possible here, and to put the club back on the very top. I want to win every title."

He added:

“We all want to win the Premier League, and I’ve never won a trophy, so that’s why I work every day, but we know we have 15 games left, and it’s not going to be easy.”

Saliba has been a standout performer for Arsenal this season. The French defender returned from a loan spell at Marseille and has immediately broken into Arteta's first team.

He has made 28 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals, providing one assist and helping the side keep ten clean sheets. His contract with the Gunners expires in 2024.

