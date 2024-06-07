"It's great to know he's still watching" - Manchester United target responds to praise from Bruno Fernandes, talks about Premier League move

Manchester United transfer target and Sporting Lisbon midfielder, Morten Hjulmand dreams of playing in the Premier League. His remark comes after big praise from Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes.

The red side of Manchester might see a midfield overhaul this summer. With Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat having a foot out of the exit door, the 2024 FA Cup winners need to bring in midfield reinforcements.

United have been linked with Hjulmand since January. However, both the player and the club have remained tight-lipped over the matter. Be that as it may, Fernandes' remark on the Dane fueled reports that the 24-year-old might be considering a move to Old Trafford.

Very recently, Fernandes spoke highly of his former club Sporting Lisbon and threw his weight behind their midfield. Here's what he said (via United in Focus):

"The two in midfield...I love Sporting’s midfield, I love (Hidemasa) Morita and Hjulmand. They’re two vital players in Sporting’s game, especially when they have to have more of the ball and be more tactically organised."

Manchester United will need players to support Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo should Casemiro and Eriksen leave Old Trafford. While the Dane didn't exactly reveal his future plans, he responded to Fernandes' comment and stated that his dream was to play in England.

Here's what he told Danish outlet Tipsbladet:

"It’s always great to receive praise from other big profiles. I know he’s a former Sporting player and he’s still a big fan of the club, so it’s great to know he’s still watching. It can only make me happy to receive praise from a player like him.

"I’d say that it is a destination I could see myself going to in the future. Whether it’s a dream, I don’t know. But it is a goal for me to play in the Premier League one day."

Bruno Fernandes recently refuted comments suggesting he was looking for a way out of Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes says he's happy at Manchester United

The 29-year-old midfielder has scored 79 goals in 233 appearances for the Red Devils. He was given the armband in 2023 and has been one of the most consistent players for United since his move to Old Trafford in 2020.

Very recently, reports surfaced suggesting that the Portuguese might be on his way out of Old Trafford. However, the 29-year-old rubbished the rumours, saying his family and him were happy in Manchester.

He added that he wants Manchester United to compete in the UEFA Champions League and wants the club's interests to correspond with his own.

Here's what Fernandes told the Players' Tribune:

"I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don't want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream. I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard."

Manchester United, following a rather harrowing season, finished the season with the FA Cup trophy and have qualified for the UEFA Europa League, a trophy they last won in 2017.