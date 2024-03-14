"It's a great shame" - Gareth Southgate reveals reason for not picking Arsenal star Ben White in the latest England squad

England boss Gareth Southgate has claimed Arsenal defender Ben White didn't want to be selected for his national team's upcoming friendlies.

White was left out of Southgate's 25-man squad for the Three Lions friendlies against Brazil (March 23) and Belgium (March 26). The Gunners defender hasn't played international football since March 2022.

Southgate said that the 26-year-old had told Arsenal's sporting director to inform him that he didn't want to be selected. The England manager said (via The Times' Henry Winter):

"We had a call from Edu last week to say that Ben didn't want to be considered for England squads at this time. It's a great shame."

White left England's camp during the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages. Reports claimed that he'd fallen out with Southgate's assistant Steve Holland.

Southgate commented on those suggestions and insisted that this isn't the case (via BBC Sport):

"There is no issue between us at all and there's also no issue with Steve Holland, which has been mentioned in articles and I don't like that... That is not the reason Ben is not with us."

White has impressed at the Emirates this season, registering two goals and four assists in 39 games across competitions. He's earned four caps with England to date, but won't be part of Southgate's final squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta refused to get involved in Ben White's situation with England

Mikel Arteta wants his players to be happy playing international football.

White was also left out of Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 qualifying action in November. This was put to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and he chose to lavish praise on his versatile right-back (via Metro):

"Does he have the ability? Yes! Then it's a conversation for them to have. What I want is a player feels happy and they represent their club and country in the best possible way."

Arsenal have benefitted from White solely concentrating on club football. He's been a key player for Arteta this season, even filling in at center-back on three occasions.

White extended his stay at the Emirates until 2028 by signing a new four-year contract today (March 14). He's been with the north Londoners since July 2021 when he arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion in a £50 million deal.

It appears he'll likely sit out England's participation at the European Championships in Germany this summer. Southgate does have plenty of options at right-back such as Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City's Kyle Walker.