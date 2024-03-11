"It’s great to be top, that’s for sure" - Mikel Arteta weighs in on PL title race involving Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed his thoughts about his team being part of a title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Gunners' UEFA Champions League clash against FC Porto, Arteta expressed gratitude at being able to be a part of a title race.

"It’s great to be top, that’s for sure – it was an amazing game of football with two magnificent teams, with so many alternatives.

"I think it’s an amazing situation that we are even involved, looking at the level that those two teams have, and we are still there and we’re still at the top. So, the ambition rises, we want to continue to be there, and we have to go game-by-game."

Arsenal defeated Brentford 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on March 10 with a last-gasp winner from Kai Havertz. This took them above both Liverpool and Manchester City, meaning the Gunners would climb to at least second irrespective of the result at Anfield.

A 1-1 draw between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's teams is precisely what Mikel Arteta would have hoped. Arsenal now lead the Premier League by virtue of a superior goal difference compared to Liverpool, who also have 64 points.

Arsenal will host FC Porto for the second leg, having lost the first leg 1-0 and will hope to overturn the deficit. They will then have a two-week break before they make the all-important trip to face City at the Etihad Stadium.

Mikel Arteta predicts Arsenal future, on this day three years ago

Arteta was appointed as the Gunners' head coach in 2019, before being named the manager in 2020. He won the FA Cup in his first season in charge and has been a catalyst for big changes at the club since.

Three years ago, Mikel Arteta spoke highly about Arsenal's project in his pre-match press conference before their Europa League knockout match against Olympiacos.

"We've created a really strong group, a really strong bond. With our players, with our fans, with our staff. And that's going to pay some big tributes in the future.

"I think when everything comes back to normality and we are able to work the way it's needed to work with some stability, I think this project is going to go - BANG!"

From sacking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from captaincy due to indiscipline, to setting 'non-negotiables' within the squad, Mikel Arteta has set the foundation for the creation of his own culture at the club.

The Spaniard has overseen the Gunners for 218 games so far, winning 131, drawing 32 and losing 55 of those. His teams have averaged 1.95 goals per game and he has used a total of 59 players so far.